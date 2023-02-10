Stefon Diggs on teaming up with brother Trevon Diggs some day: "It's a goal of mine"

Earlier this week, Trevon Diggs enlisted the help of Cowboys fans to recruit his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, to play with him in Dallas.

"We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here. We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas," Trevon Diggs told RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. "Everybody tweet and let's get Stefon to Dallas.

Less than 24 hours later, USA Today Sports had an opportunity to ask Stefon Diggs about his brother plotting to get him to Dallas, and his answers were interesting, to say the least.

"I always wanted to be with my brother. That's the thing. He knows that though. He's playing on the heartstrings a little bit. Cowboys Nation loves him so much," Stefon said.

Stefon Diggs went on to say that he and Trevon talk about playing with each other "all the time" and that it's a "goal" of his to one day suit up for the same team.

The brothers will have an opportunity to watch two siblings go at it during the Super Bowl on Sunday as Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Eagles will be on opposite ends.

And while Stefon Diggs is hoping he and his brother can experience what the Kelce brothers are experiencing this weekend, he believes it would be that much better if they reached the Super Bowl as teammates.

"In a perfect world, I know he says it all the time, we'll be on the same team playing in the Super Bowl," Diggs said. "But if anything, we'll play against each other if not. I'll take it any way I can get it.

And is it more likely they play together or against each other in the Super Bowl?

"I don't know. We'll see."

The Cowboys could certainly use the talented wide receiver after their offense struggled throughout this past season without another weapon opposite No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb.

And as much as Trevon Diggs wants his brother to put a star on his helmet, the logistics of a move out of Buffalo would be difficult to pull off given that his brother signed a four-year, $96 million deal to remain with the Bills before the 2022 season.

Regardless, it's still fun to think about the possibility of them teaming up down the road.