ATF assisting with probe into series of burglaries that began at gun store

LANSING, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO)-- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to investigate a series of burglaries, which began at a gun store in South Suburban Lansing.

Pelcher's Shooters Supply and Gun Range in Lansing was first burglarized on January 25 and then again this week according to Lansing Police.

In that time, Chicago Police said they believe that a burglary on January 30 at the Canada Goose on the mag mile may be related.

Police have made surveillance images of the suspected burglary crew public.

LANSING - The Lansing Police Department, along with the Chicago Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,... Posted by Lansing Illinois Police Department on Thursday, February 9, 2023

While they say that no guns were taken in the Pelcher's burglaries, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now helping to investigate.

