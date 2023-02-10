Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'

Photo: The Image Bank RF

Would you consider the place that you live to be safe? Though crime continues to plague the Golden State , there are a few suburbs that are considered to be extremely safe.

According to a list compiled by Money Geek , Sunnyvale and West Covina are the safest cities in California with less than $200 needed to be spent on crime per capita. Other safe cities across the nation on the list include Naperville, Illinois, Carmel, Indiana, Glendale, Arizona, Meridian, Idaho, Provo, Utah, and more!

Here is what Money Geek had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest cities across the nation:

"To rank the safest cities in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, the latest year of available data. The population of each city was added to the analysis to determine crime rates per 100,000 people, and this information was also accessed via data provided by the FBI. When cities with more than 100,000 people or more did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city."

For a continued list of the safest cities across America visit moneygeek.com .