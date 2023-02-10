Michelle Rodriguez on Love for Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow in ‘Fast X’ (Exclusive)

On Thursday night, Michelle Rodriguez hit up the mega trailer premiere event for “Fast X”!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Michelle, who opened up about Paul Walker’s legacy and his daughter Meadow being part of the film.

During their chat, Michelle revealed that “Furious 7” was her favorite from the franchise so far. She explained, “It’s just saying goodbye to Paul… I think that there was a lot of love and class in that film. There was heart put into it and good intention… It was a good send-off.”

As for having his daughter Meadow in this latest film, Michelle commented, “It’s really hard to move on without a blessing of some sort from that family because it’s everything… Without kind of like that love from Meadow and Cody [Walker] and the family, we would be lost a little bit.”

Rodriguez teased the drama that’s in store for the new movie and gushed over the new additions to the cast, including Jason Momoa.

Michelle shared, “The drama never ends! It’s always something… there’s an old foe that comes out of the woodwork and it’s called to arms again and so in order to protect the home and make sure that nothing happens to the little one, we gotta go back out there and handle it.”

Michelle was “stoked” to have Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno in the new movie. Michelle admitted, “Four Oscar winners. They’re all chicks, too… I’m like, ‘That’s pretty sexy.’”

Rodriguez admitted that she had a crush on Momoa, saying, “Hot damn, I don’t know what is up with that guy, why I’m so damn attracted to him… it’s that kind of like barbarianesque kind of thing.”

“Maybe my character from ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ really likes him because she starts pounding her chest every time he comes into the room,” she joked.

“Fast X” hits theaters May 19.