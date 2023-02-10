Open in App
Houston, TX
Texans in discussions with former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator

By Mark Lane,

6 days ago
The Houston Texans may not be done picking through the remnants of the Arizona Cardinals’ coaching staff to fill coordinator roles.

According to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the Texans are in discussions with former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for a job on new coach DeMeco Ryans’ staff. Kingsbury, who is in Houston for the talks, would take the role of offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury’s only NFL experience was as the Cardinals coach from 2019-22. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four seasons with the NFC West club and reached the playoffs once in the 2021 NFC wild-card.

The former New Braunfels High School and Texas Tech product was with the Houston Cougars in a variety of offensive roles from 2008-11. In 2012, Kingsbury became the offensive coordinator under Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M. From 2013-18, Kingsbury was the head football coach at his alma mater.

