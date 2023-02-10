Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Texans retain special teams coach Frank Ross

By Mark Lane,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cCGy_0kjUkG3O00

The Houston Texans may be on their third full-time coach in as many seasons, but they are managing to retain the same special teams coordinator.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are keeping Frank Ross onboard as the team’s special teams coordinator for the 2023 campaign. Ross was initially hired as part of David Culley’s staff, held the same job for Lovie Smith’s staff in 2022, and will be in charge of the transition phase of the game for DeMeco Ryans’ first NFL season.

The Texans Wire speculated Ross would make it on Ryans’ staff as special teams coordinator.

The Texans’ 3-13-1 record overshadowed how well the special teams played in 2022. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn went 29-31 on field goals, including 6-6 on field goals of 50-plus yards. Fairbairn also connected 24-24 on extra points.

Punter Cam Johnston averaged 48.1 yards per punt, the 12th-best in the NFL. Johnston also had 37 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, tied with Washington’s Tress Way for the second-most in the league.

The return game was also strong for Houston as cornerback Tremon Smith had a 13.3 yards per punt and a 21.9 yards per kick return. Cornerback Desmond King had 9.4 yards per punt.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: College Cheerleading Squad Has Been Suspended Indefinitely
Clarksville, TN9 hours ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mark Richt approves of Georgia hiring Mike Bobo
Athens, GA3 hours ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO8 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
ESPN releases preseason SP+ rankings for 2023 college football season
Gainesville, FL4 hours ago
Elite quarterback hopes to visit LSU in the spring
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Arkansas basketball to debut another throwback uniform on Saturday vs. Florida
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
SEC announces slew of rule changes for 2023 baseball season
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Report: A new Wisconsin assistant is headed to Notre Dame
Madison, WI23 hours ago
Tar Heels still among ‘last four in’ for updated Bracketology
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Seahawks announce 4 promotions in personnel department
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
Sorry, the Bucs aren't trading Mike Evans to your favorite team
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Former SEC quarterback grades Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Oregon vs. USC has been billed as one of top games of 2023 college season
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
Panthers TE Tommy Tremble welcomes uncle Bert Watts to Carolina
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 71, Pittsburgh edge Habakkuk Baldonado
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
2024 in-state WR target being recruited by top Florida QB commit
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Former Notre Dame assistant reunites with Tommy Rees at Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy