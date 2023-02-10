Open in App
Texas State
Denton Record-Chronicle

Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm

By From Staff Reports,

7 days ago
Trees and limbs were down in the Azalea District in Tyler after a winter storm brought ice and freezing rain to the area last week. Now, residents of multiple East Texas counties could be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the storm. Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph File

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1.

“Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”

