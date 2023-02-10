Open in App
Schererville, IN
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Schererville police warn residents of "scam" that turns out to be legit

By CBS Chicago Team,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aKqP_0kjUeAFy00

The Schererville Police Department put out the word that door hangers like the one pictured below are a scam.

Turns out, that was a mistake. The door hanger is actually from a legitimate process server.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJzTp_0kjUeAFy00

In order to get the word out quickly, police posted a warning on its Facebook page, and CBS News Chicago published a brief story.

When we learned that the hanger is indeed legitimate, and the work of a real company, we took down the story.

Now that we know the door hangers are not part of a scam, we are publishing this amended story.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man robbed 6 people during a series of Facebook Marketplace meet-ups, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crime: 13-year-old boy among 3 charged in North Lawndale armed carjacking, police say
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Police search for woman who told store employee she'd been kidnapped just before man dragged her out
Dolton, IL11 hours ago
3 teens face felonies for armed carjacking on South Side
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Teenager charged in West Side armed robbery
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crime: 'Puffy coat bandits' caught on video stealing from customers in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Court doc reveals more details about suburban red-light camera bribery scheme
Crestwood, IL1 day ago
City: Bar was in violation of liquor license when off-duty CPD Officer Danny Golden was shot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Two murders in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood happened about an hour apart
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Hanover Park murder: Police issue arrest warrant for man accused of gunning down mother of 7
Hanover Park, IL2 days ago
Husband Shot While Driving on Chicago Highway Spent Final Moment Warning Kids in Backseat: Wife
Chicago, IL2 days ago
4 Cook County men charged with attempted murder in Addison shooting
Addison, IL1 day ago
Chicago Police investigating 4-month-old's death as homicide
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Facebook shuts down Chicago Stolen Car Directory page
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fire damages Blue Station Apartments in Blue Island
Blue Island, IL1 hour ago
Driver, 18, in custody after 3 passengers are killed in fiery crash following Chicago car ‘sideshow’
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Chicago man arrested for robbing 65-year-old victim; police locate him inside stolen vehicle
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Passenger stabbed during robbery aboard CTA bus, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Andrew Holmes teams up with CPD, Chicago Survivors to hand out free gun locks on Southwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
(Video) Female cop forced to take action when mugger tries to rob her
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 4-month-old
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
2 people found shot in Addison
Addison, IL3 days ago
Off-duty officer heard yelling, 'I'll kill you,' before shooting man who apparently went for ugn
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Three people dead in suspected drag racing crash on South Side
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Girl, 17, shot outside West Side charter school
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Highland, Indiana police shoot suspected shoplifter during altercation
Highland, IN2 days ago
South Side man shot, wounded during attempted robbery inside his garage: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
1 killed, 2 injured in I-94 crash; southbound lanes closed in South Holland: Illinois State Police
South Holland, IL23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy