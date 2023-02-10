The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.
This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. Regardless of which football team you're rooting for, if you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29
Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.
Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. A Sling TV subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, plus 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, there's no contract, so you can watch the big game for just $20.
DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)
