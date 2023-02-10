Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg felt guilt after Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

Five years after surviving a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, David Hogg said he felt guilt following the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting in May 2022 – guilt, he tells correspondent Rita Braver in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," that nothing has changed.

The interview will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a 19-year-old gunman walked into the Parkland, Florida, school and killed 17 people and injured 17 more . In the aftermath, Hogg and a group of fellow students joined together to demand tougher gun laws. As a result of their efforts, the age for purchasing guns in Florida was raised to 21 . The students also created the advocacy group March For Our Lives , where Hogg is on the Board of Directors.

But despite their work, five years later, mass shootings continue.

"It's a lot of guilt," Hogg said when Braver asked what he felt after the Uvalde shooting. "We came out and we literally said, 'Never again.' Right, obviously, that didn't work. Unfortunately."

To watch a preview clip, click on the video player below:

In a wide-ranging interview marking his life as the fifth anniversary of the shooting nears, Hogg opens up about death threats he's received from gun rights advocates; his life as a student at Harvard; his challenges with post-traumatic stress disorder; and the work he and his fellow survivors have done to stop the violence.

"Yes, it's incredibly inspiring that we stood up," Hogg said. "But young people having to stand up and not die in their classrooms is not a good sign. It's as good as a sign as a canary passing out in the coal mine is for our democracy."

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+ , and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com .

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com , and on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .



For more info: