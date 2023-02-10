When humans kill wolves, they compensate by reproducing more and their populations tend to rebound. But socially, gray wolves are far less resilient to human disruptions and even one loss can significantly alter the dynamics of the pack, a new study shows. The findings on how the killing of gray wolves impacts animal behavior and pack dynamics are described in “Human-caused Mortality Triggers Pack Instability in Gray Wolves,” which was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment this January. ...

