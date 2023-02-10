CIF-SS This Week Episode 23: St. John Bosco basketball, Section baseball preview

Additionally, Episode 23 features highlights from Crossroads boys basketball's 52-47 playoff win over Loyola and an Ask the Expert segment

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor and Claudette travel to St. John Bosco High School to speak with boys basketball coach Matt Dunn for Coach's Corner as well as players Elzie Harrington and Jack Turner.

Additionally, Episode 23 features highlights from Crossroads boys basketball's 52-47 playoff win over Loyola and in this week's Ask the expert segment, Long Beach Press Telegram writer John W. Davis joins the show.

The episode finishes with a CIF-Southern Section baseball preview interview with SBLive's national baseball writer Bodie DeSilva.

Watch Episode 23 below.