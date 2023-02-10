Open in App
Silverton, OR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

CIF-SS This Week Episode 23: St. John Bosco basketball, Section baseball preview

By Connor Morrissette,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIycV_0kjUaqkI00

Additionally, Episode 23 features highlights from Crossroads boys basketball's 52-47 playoff win over Loyola and an Ask the Expert segment

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor and Claudette travel to St. John Bosco High School to speak with boys basketball coach Matt Dunn for Coach's Corner as well as players Elzie Harrington and Jack Turner.

Additionally, Episode 23 features highlights from Crossroads boys basketball's 52-47 playoff win over Loyola and in this week's Ask the expert segment, Long Beach Press Telegram writer John W. Davis joins the show.

The episode finishes with a CIF-Southern Section baseball preview interview with SBLive's national baseball writer Bodie DeSilva.

Watch Episode 23 below.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Khmori House, fast-rising California linebacker, names Tennessee his leader, visiting Oregon State, Miami next month
Corvallis, OR13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy