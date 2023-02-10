Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

Should the Buccaneers take a risk in the upcoming draft?

The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year.

That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in quite a predicament. The team has a roster that's built like a contender but the only quarterback under contract at this point in time is Kyle Trask, who hasn't proven anything during his first two years at the professional level.

In recent days, the Buccaneers have been talked about as a favorite for Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr while receiving multiple predictions to select former Florida Gators star Anthony Richardson with the No. 19 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

During an episode of "You Pod to Win the Game" at the beginning of the month, Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Reporter, Charles Robinson, became the latest insider to connect Richardson with Tampa Bay.

"I don't know, I feel like now is the right time to do it and what's really interesting too is you have the Bucs sitting there at No. 19. Anthony Richardson, this quarterback out of Florida, whose a super high ceiling guy, tools like crazy, but people seem to be equating him, not as a player but sort of in terms of the development, as like a Jordan Love situation," Robinson said. "Hey, if he didn't have all of the development in front of him, he'd be like a top-5 pick but as you get closer to the draft, teams are gonna say, well, a lot of raw skills here, it's going to take time to develop this guy, and that he could potentially be a back-half in the first kind of guy. I know some draft analysts say he's not even a first-round pick, whatever, I'm not a draft analyst so I'm not going to get into that argument."

"But I do think it's intriguing that Tampa's sitting there at No. 19. Kyle Trask is the only quarterback on the roster right now. There's a kid that grew up in Gainesville, played at Gainesville High School, and if you've seen some of the highlights, just go watch the LSU game, it's insane, it's like watching a raw Cam Newton," Robinson continued. "It'll be interesting to see what Tampa ultimately decides to do with just doing the entire roster rebuild with one big meteor strike in 2023 and whether or not they want to take a quarterback in the first round."

Richardson has a ton of potential and could blossom into a star if he goes into the right situation. One of his most impressive aspects is his size. He stands at 6-foot-4, 232-pounds and is a threat with his legs as much as his arm. With that being said, consistency and turnovers are still problems that plague Richardson. He's going to need to refine himself at the professional level to be successful.

The Florida native guided the Gators to a 6-7 record under first-year head coach Billy Napier this past season. He completed 176/327 passes (53.8%) for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Richardson also added 103 carries for 654 yards and nine more scores on the ground.

A perfect example of his need for consistency is the final two weeks of the regular season. Richardson completed 25/42 passes (59.5%) for 400 yards with three touchdown passes to one interception against Vanderbilt. The following week, he only completed 9/27 (33.3%) passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a rivalry loss to Florida State.

