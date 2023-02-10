Tyrese Maxey’s Take on Sixers Trading for Jalen McDaniels

After the Sixers traded for Jalen McDaniels, Tyrese Maxey revealed his thoughts on the move.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has a new teammate joining the bench unit. On Thursday, as the Sixers approached the trade deadline, it was becoming clear that Matisse Thybulle might be on the move. However, nothing was official until hours before the market closed.

“It was kind of like reality TV on Twitter,” said Maxey, who was tuned into the rumors online. “I was on my phone just scrolling, scrolling, and scrolling to see what happens.”

While Maxey mentioned earlier in the week that he’s used to hearing the rumors during trade season, especially when they involve him, being prepared for what was to come didn’t help ease the process when Thybulle was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal.

“It’s a hard day,” said Thybulle. “Tough day to see one of your brothers, one of mine that I’ve been here with for the last three years, depart, and all you can do is wish him the best of luck. I hope he goes out there and prevails.”

Maxey mentioned that he spoke with Thybulle after hearing the news. Now, the third-year guard will look forward to welcoming a new member of the team as former Charlotte Hornets guard Jalen McDaniels will join the Sixers.

“He’s good,” Maxey said regarding McDaniels. “He’s long, he’s a defender, he can shoot the ball, play well, and play different positions. You know, a utility guy that I think we can use.”

With the Hornets, McDaniels appeared in 56 games, spending 27 minutes on the court per outing. This season, he’s averaging 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.

Now, the Sixers look forward to adding the former Hornet to the roster in hopes of getting him acclimated with the team and prepared for the eventual playoff run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

