Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland Heights High School commemorates 'Kelce Bowl' with impressive light display

By John Dillon,

7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has strong roots in the Cleveland Heights area of Cleveland, Ohio that he shares with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Both have remained an active part of the community, having played football and attended school at Cleveland Heights High School, and even named their podcast “New Heights” after their beloved hometown.

Sunday’s Super Bowl, which some have nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl”, has been the object of much excitement in Cleveland Heights over the past weeks, and their alma mater commemorated the occasion with an impressive light display.

The display, which is on the biggest building on the school’s main campus, has several details that express the organization’s support for their notable alumni while remaining impartial in their rooting interest for the Super Bowl.

The younger Kelce, Travis, was given the Southwest clock tower’s face, which was illuminated in red for the Chiefs, which may provide an extra edge for the future Hall of Famer since it will (technically) face toward the Super Bowl’s location in Phoenix, Arizona.

Regardless of the game’s outcome, Cleveland Heights High School will have another accolade to add to its impressive list of alumni accomplishments on Monday morning.

