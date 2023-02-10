Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Maravich's career scoring average among college basketball's (likely) unbreakable records

By Tyler Nettuno,

7 days ago
As a sport changes and evolves over time, so do the rules and style of play. This can result in largely different statistical outputs when looking at different eras of the game, and it’s where the concept of an “unbreakable record,” one which will likely stand the test of time given the way the modern game is played, comes from.

This is most commonly seen in a sport like baseball, but unbreakable records exist in football and basketball, too. Our Will Rosenblatt already took a look at six unbreakable program records for LSU football, but former Tigers basketball star Pete Maravich set an NCAA record that isn’t likely to be broken any time soon.

“Pistol Pete,” as he is affectionately known, averaged an unbelievable 44.2 points per game over three full seasons at LSU. That mark will almost certainly stand the test of time considering what it would take to produce at that level for so long, and it was listed among college basketball’s unbreakable records in an article for College Sports Wire by regional editor Patrick Conn.

With a name like “Pistol” Pete Maravich, you better believe you have to perform on a nightly basis. During his career atLSU, Maravich averaged a blistering 44.2 points over three seasons. That includes 28 50-point games. With the opportunities for players to go the G-League or overseas route, we might not ever see 44.2 points per game again.

That’s a truly unbelievable amount of production and something we are not likely to see again any time soon. I suppose there’s a reason that Maravich later became the namesake for LSU’s basketball arena.

