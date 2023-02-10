Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton's Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson

From one former Super Bowl-winning head coach to another.

Pushing the envelope and creating history in professional sports can be fraught with danger, and the Denver Broncos are ready — just ask former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson. After winning back-to-back championships with the Dallas Cowboys during their sustained period of dominance in the '90s, Johnson never tasted Lombardi glory again.

Following his Dallas departure, Johnson was tasked with finally putting a ring on the finger of legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, and he won plenty, but more was needed to bring the ultimate prize to South Florida. Johnson subsequently went on to work as a studio analyst for FOX Sports , and later, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that’s where he got to know new Broncos head coach Sean Payton further.

When the Broncos introduced Payton earlier this week, the new head coach articulated his ambition to make NFL history by becoming the first head coach to win a World Championship with two different teams.

Given Johnson's experience in pursuing the same goal with two different teams years ago, the advice he recently gave Payton might provide a sobering reality check for the ambitious Broncos czar.

“He wants to win a Super Bowl with another team — and that’s a great goal,” Johnson said via Denver Sports ' Andrew Mason . “But it’s not that easy. So, he’s got his work cut out for him.”

Payton has already made it clear that turning Russell Wilson back into an elite quarterback is high on his to-do list . Johnson certainly sees the logic in Payton’s thinking and planning, but he also knows it will require the HC/QB duo to adapt to a new set of circumstances.

Johnson feels that his old broadcasting colleague is savvy enough to realize that playing complementary football and enacting a plan that both coach and player feel comfortable with is the best course of action.

“Sean’s a great coach, and he’ll get back the running game that will help Russell Wilson,” Johnson said via Mason. “Now, Russell Wilson is going to have to make some adjustments, as well. It’s not going to be the same style of play that he had in Seattle. But I think as long as the two of them work together, they’ll be successful.”

Payton is prepared for whatever difficulties lie ahead with regard to getting Wilson back on the horse. In Wilson, Payton has a very coachable player with a history of taking direction from a veteran coach along the way.

While Payton differs in style from Wilson’s long-time head coach in Seattle, Pete Carroll, both coaches are detail-driven men and leave nobody in doubt as to exactly who is sailing the ship.

In the final analysis, further evidence of Payton’s notorious will to win comes from his desire to make NFL history. That has to get Broncos County pretty darn excited.

