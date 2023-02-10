Open in App
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Mass and Cass

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

7 days ago

BOSTON -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on January 20.

Abner Jean-Baptise, 36, of Roxbury was charged on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death. He was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he does not drive.

The victim, Michael Simpson, 73, was found lying on the road near Hampden Street and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the D.A. said.

Witnesses said Simpson was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect's car was a brown SUV and had a partial license plate number. That led them to Jean-Baptise, who told police he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and that he "felt his vehicle go over 'something'," the D.A. said. His car also had front passenger-side damage on the hood.

