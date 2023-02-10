Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Head of Massachusetts State Police, Col. Christopher Mason, to retire

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcy36_0kjUTtHa00

Head of Massachusetts State Police to retire 00:29

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that he will be retiring, WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports . Mason has been head of the State Police since November 2019.

Mason has been with the State Police for 30 years. He implemented the department's first "duty to intervene" policy that mandates officers to stop another officer from using unreasonable force.

"They say you know when it's time," Mason wrote in an agency-wide email. "After my nearly 38-year law enforcement career and with immense pride in our Department's accomplishments, my moment has come."

In his note, Mason alluded to a "challenging" few years at the helm.

"I am profoundly aware that the last few years have been challenging for the law enforcement community as we navigated civil unrest, a global pandemic, a deadly opioid epidemic, and concentrated efforts to restore the public's trust.

Mason will retire on February 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA
New veterans secretary named following deadly 2020 outbreak
Holyoke, MA15 hours ago
Man's heart attack at age 19 leads him to his future fiancée in Massachusetts
Danvers, MA3 days ago
Is Massachusetts the loneliest state in America?
Boston, MA3 days ago
Most Popular
2 adults, child found dead in Connecticut home identified as Massachusetts residents
Brooklyn, CT19 hours ago
Massachusetts mother, son found dead in Connecticut home on Valentine's Day
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Death of Massachusetts woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental
Medford, MA3 days ago
For first time, next Massachusetts State Police leader could come from outside the department
Framingham, MA4 days ago
Man wanted in Vermont and New Hampshire arrested twice in single day
Corinth, VT2 days ago
Man arrested for driving wrong way on NH interstate
Salem, NH5 days ago
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Massachusetts
Peabody, MA2 days ago
This Small Massachusetts Town Voted ‘Coolest in America’
Edgartown, MA1 day ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: Stop & Shop sells $100,000 lottery ticket
Holyoke, MA5 days ago
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
Boston, MA6 days ago
Did you spot a chain of lights in the sky over Massachusetts Monday? Here’s what we know
Boston, MA3 days ago
A Cape Cod hotel just earned five-star status from Forbes Travel Guide for the first time
Chatham, MA1 day ago
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Waltham, MA7 days ago
To Do List: Family fun for Massachusetts February vacation
Boston, MA1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Cambridge, MA8 days ago
This Maine Breakfast Spot Was Picked As One Of The Best In the U.S.
Biddeford, ME3 days ago
Massachusetts woman plans on being generous to family members after hitting $1 million State Lottery prize
Avon, MA5 days ago
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Lawrence, MA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy