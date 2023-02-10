Lady Gaga's Restauranteur Father SLAMS NYC, Blames City's High Crime For Business Failures

The network's morning show host Maria Bartiromo asked the House of Gucci actress' father what NYC meant to him — and his response was brutal.
The restauranteur called the city a "mess" before launching into a scathing review.
Germanotta is a longtime restauranteur who owns the Upper West Side dining establishment, Joanne Trattoria. Before his current Italian restaurant, the New Jersey native owned the Grand Central Station's former Art Bird & Whiskey Bar.
"I think the city is a mess . It looks horrible," Germanotta told the Fox Business host. "People coming from Connecticut and Long Island, maybe they're going to Lincoln Center for a show... then they're walking around, it smells like weed everywhere."
NYC's famous Lenox Hill hospital may have welcomed his daughter to the world 36 years ago, but according to the famous father, the city has changed for the worse.
"The city looks terrible, from just probably four years ago," Germanotta continued. "It's dirtier, there's a lot more people out on the street. It seems filthy."
After he shared his initial response on the current cityscape, Bartiromo asked the business owner his thoughts on crime after she cited a Quinnipiac University poll that claimed 66% of New Yorkers believed their city was plagued with criminal activity.
Germanotta used his past back-due rent scandal to support the poll results.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Comments / 0