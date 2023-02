SFGate

How Richneck Elementary failed to stop a 6-year-old from shooting his teacher By Hannah Natanson and Justin Jouvenal, 7 days ago

By Hannah Natanson and Justin Jouvenal, 7 days ago

Abigail Zwerner was frustrated. It was Jan. 4. A 6-year-old in her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School had stolen her phone and slammed it ...