Mom's Comes Up With Clever Way to Keep Up With Her Kids' Toys

Whether you’re a parent to one child or have multiple kids, you know the struggle of trying to maintain clean room, especially when there are toys involved. Of course one way to combat having toys all over your home is by simply allowing your kid to only play with one too at time, however, is that even possible?

Likely not, and if you’re a parent that struggles with the above issue, perhaps try this simple suggestion from TikTok user and mom @skinnyhangover .

There’s something special about this three-tiered storage basket organizer . Perhaps it’s because it can be used to store practically anything. One mom used a similar organizer to conveniently give her kids access to snacks and now @skinnyhangover is using this cute organizer to help control the toy chaos around her home.

Okay, so this storage organizer is a little pricey with a cost of $187 on Amazon, however, @skinnyhangover says the quality is amazing and says the price is worth it.

Whether you choose to use this three-tiered storage basket organizer for snacks or toys, this item is clearly a must for parents!

