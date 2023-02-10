NBA Fans React After Nets Guard Cam Thomas Gets Slapped With $40,000 For 'No Homo' Comment

Nets guard pays huge price for post-game slip up.

The Kyrie Irving saga is finally over for the Brooklyn Nets, but that doesn't mean they have run out of controversial point guards.

After Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls, Kyrie's newest replacement, Cam Thomas, took a page from his predecessor by speaking a homophobic slur during the post-game media interview.

"He just talking man. We already had good-looking dudes, no homo. You know how it goes," said Thomas.

Cam was quick to realize his mistake and jumped to make an apology . Unfortunately for the nets guard, the apology wasn't enough to avoid a hefty fine from the NBA.

It caused a bit of an uproar in the NBA community, as $40,000 is actually a pretty big chunk of Thomas' salary this year.

Some fans were shocked to see such a severe punishment for what was clearly an honest mistake between two joking teammates, but the NBA has no tolerance for offensive language and will treat Thomas just like any other star who breaks the rules.

What's Next For The Nets After The Departure Of Star Duo?

Just a few months ago, the Nets looked like one of the best teams in basketball with a duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving . Now, they have Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a head of picks to use over the next decade.

It won't be an easy transition for the Nets, but there is hope that they can compete and build a culture that they can be proud of for years to come.

"The energy around the group feels like when we had those development years," said Joe Harris . "There's just good energy around the team, everyone's trying to play the right way."

For teams without an a-list star, playing team basketball is really the only way to find success throughout a long 82-game season.

Cam Thomas is the x-factor for them going forward and his development will be key to their success in the post-KD era.

