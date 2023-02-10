Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React After Nets Guard Cam Thomas Gets Slapped With $40,000 For 'No Homo' Comment

By Nico Martinez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxQ1r_0kjUJjdG00

Nets guard pays huge price for post-game slip up.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Kyrie Irving saga is finally over for the Brooklyn Nets, but that doesn't mean they have run out of controversial point guards.

After Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls, Kyrie's newest replacement, Cam Thomas, took a page from his predecessor by speaking a homophobic slur during the post-game media interview.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"He just talking man. We already had good-looking dudes, no homo. You know how it goes," said Thomas.

Cam was quick to realize his mistake and jumped to make an apology . Unfortunately for the nets guard, the apology wasn't enough to avoid a hefty fine from the NBA.

It caused a bit of an uproar in the NBA community, as $40,000 is actually a pretty big chunk of Thomas' salary this year.

Some fans were shocked to see such a severe punishment for what was clearly an honest mistake between two joking teammates, but the NBA has no tolerance for offensive language and will treat Thomas just like any other star who breaks the rules.

What's Next For The Nets After The Departure Of Star Duo?

Just a few months ago, the Nets looked like one of the best teams in basketball with a duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving . Now, they have Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a head of picks to use over the next decade.

It won't be an easy transition for the Nets, but there is hope that they can compete and build a culture that they can be proud of for years to come.

"The energy around the group feels like when we had those development years," said Joe Harris . "There's just good energy around the team, everyone's trying to play the right way."

For teams without an a-list star, playing team basketball is really the only way to find success throughout a long 82-game season.

Cam Thomas is the x-factor for them going forward and his development will be key to their success in the post-KD era.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX9 days ago
The Miami Heat All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Miami, FL2 days ago
Why The Fort Wayne Pistons Decided To Move The Franchise To Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Playing With Luka Doncic After Two Games
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Charles Barkley Reveals He Went To Las Vegas With 14 Friends For 24 Straight Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Luka Doncic Claims The Dallas Mavericks Will Be A 'Dangerous Team' When They Are Completely Healthy
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NBA Fans React After Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Wrist Injury In Final Game Before All-Star Weekend
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Jamal Crawford Kept It Real On Phoenix Suns' Chances To Win The 2023 NBA Championship
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Boston, MA7 days ago
Former Suns Owner Jerry Colangelo Gives His True Thoughts On Kevin Durant Trade
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kevin Durant On Long-Term Future With Suns: "I Can See Myself Being Here For The Rest Of My Career. But Who Knows?"
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago
Former Suns Owner Gave Employees $20,000 Bonus Before Leaving
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook Should Join The Clippers: "The Fans Would Appreciate Him..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Walker Kessler Had A Hilarious Response When Asked About His Experience Playing Against Joel Embiid For The First Time
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago
Qatar And Abu Dhabi Are Interested In Purchasing NBA Teams: “One Target Could Be The New York Knicks”
New York City, NY21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy