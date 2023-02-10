LeBron James Wants Kyrie Irving On The Lakers This Summer

Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers is still a big possibility.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the chance of landing Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline struck, but not everything is lost for them. The Purple and Gold stayed working, trying to find the right deals for Irving, and now, the situation looks favorable for them.

The 2016 NBA champion once again had an ugly exit from his team, even taking shots at the Brooklyn Nets following his blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday. When things looked great for the Nets, Irving requested a trade and started the downfall of the Brooklynites, who eventually traded Kevin Durant too.

Now, Kyrie is set to compete in the Western Conference for the first time in his career, teaming up with Luka Doncic in an incredible backcourt, trying to lead the Mavs to the promised land for the first time since 2011.

Los Angeles Lakers Have A Big Chance To Sign Kyrie Irving

Even though Kai is apparently settled in Dallas, the Los Angeles Lakers are still mentioned in rumors involving the player. They couldn't acquire him this campaign, but that's not the end for the Purple and Gold, especially knowing that Dallas hasn't offered him an extension just yet.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic , besides the Mavs, only a handful of teams can give Kyrie the type of contract he wants now, but they have different goals right now. Vardon explains that the Pistons, Magic, Pacers, Blazers and Spurs can offer Kyrie a very good contract, but most of them are going through a rebuilding process, and the Blazers already have Damian Lillard on the roster.

That said, the Lakers appear to be a very good landing spot for Irving, especially knowing that LeBron James is very interested in a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

Enter the Lakers. James has made clear he wants to reunite with Irving. As partners in Cleveland, they won the 2016 NBA Finals, reached two others and were an otherwise dominant, unstoppable duo on offense.

The Lakers can pay Irving about $30 million per season if they sign him, but he could get so much more in Dallas, as the Mavs could give him a four-year, $210 million max deal in free agency.

This is a complex situation for everybody involved, and this summer will be crucial for all of them. Perhaps Kyrie going all the way to the Finals and the championship with Luka will do it for him, or he'll try his luck with LeBron James again in Los Angeles. The Lakers are reportedly unwilling to give Irving a four-year deal as they want to align him with LeBron's 2-year contract .

This is an interesting prospect for the Lakers, but we have to sit and wait for what they do after this season ends.

