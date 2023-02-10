Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

LeBron James Wants Kyrie Irving On The Lakers This Summer

By Orlando Silva,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALwzU_0kjUJOI700

Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers is still a big possibility.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the chance of landing Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline struck, but not everything is lost for them. The Purple and Gold stayed working, trying to find the right deals for Irving, and now, the situation looks favorable for them.

The 2016 NBA champion once again had an ugly exit from his team, even taking shots at the Brooklyn Nets following his blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday. When things looked great for the Nets, Irving requested a trade and started the downfall of the Brooklynites, who eventually traded Kevin Durant too.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now, Kyrie is set to compete in the Western Conference for the first time in his career, teaming up with Luka Doncic in an incredible backcourt, trying to lead the Mavs to the promised land for the first time since 2011.

Los Angeles Lakers Have A Big Chance To Sign Kyrie Irving

Even though Kai is apparently settled in Dallas, the Los Angeles Lakers are still mentioned in rumors involving the player. They couldn't acquire him this campaign, but that's not the end for the Purple and Gold, especially knowing that Dallas hasn't offered him an extension just yet.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic , besides the Mavs, only a handful of teams can give Kyrie the type of contract he wants now, but they have different goals right now. Vardon explains that the Pistons, Magic, Pacers, Blazers and Spurs can offer Kyrie a very good contract, but most of them are going through a rebuilding process, and the Blazers already have Damian Lillard on the roster.

That said, the Lakers appear to be a very good landing spot for Irving, especially knowing that LeBron James is very interested in a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

Enter the Lakers. James has made clear he wants to reunite with Irving. As partners in Cleveland, they won the 2016 NBA Finals, reached two others and were an otherwise dominant, unstoppable duo on offense.

The Lakers can pay Irving about $30 million per season if they sign him, but he could get so much more in Dallas, as the Mavs could give him a four-year, $210 million max deal in free agency.

This is a complex situation for everybody involved, and this summer will be crucial for all of them. Perhaps Kyrie going all the way to the Finals and the championship with Luka will do it for him, or he'll try his luck with LeBron James again in Los Angeles. The Lakers are reportedly unwilling to give Irving a four-year deal as they want to align him with LeBron's 2-year contract .

This is an interesting prospect for the Lakers, but we have to sit and wait for what they do after this season ends.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Domantas Sabonis Admits Players Have Been Intentionally Going For His Injured Thumb
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal Apologies To Rui Hachimura: "I Didn’t Know Who You Were, I Know Who You Are Now..."
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Most Popular
Why The Fort Wayne Pistons Decided To Move The Franchise To Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
The Miami Heat All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Miami, FL2 days ago
Charles Barkley Reveals He Went To Las Vegas With 14 Friends For 24 Straight Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NBA Fans React After Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Wrist Injury In Final Game Before All-Star Weekend
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Kevin Durant On Long-Term Future With Suns: "I Can See Myself Being Here For The Rest Of My Career. But Who Knows?"
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Kevin Durant Admits The Phenox Suns Have 'All The Pieces' To Win An NBA Championship
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former Suns Owner Jerry Colangelo Gives His True Thoughts On Kevin Durant Trade
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Jamal Crawford Drops Major Truth Bomb On New-Look Suns With Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former Suns Owner Gave Employees $20,000 Bonus Before Leaving
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Patrick Beverley Defends Russell Westbrook After Lakers Trade: "That's My Dawg"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Qatar And Abu Dhabi Are Interested In Purchasing NBA Teams: “One Target Could Be The New York Knicks”
New York City, NY23 hours ago
NBA Fans Wish Michael Jordan A Happy Birthday: "The Absolute GOAT."
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook Should Join The Clippers: "The Fans Would Appreciate Him..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy