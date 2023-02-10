Hunky Ashton Kutcher Attends Event In Miami After Defending 'Awkward' Viral Photos With Reese Witherspoon

mega

Ashton Kutcher soaked up the Miami heat amid a huge press tour.

The That '70s Show actor stepped out for a JP Morgan Chase event in the Florida city on Thursday, February 9, after giving a full explanation as to why he and Reese Witherspoon looked awkward on the red carpet together last week.

Kutcher looked as handsome as ever in a navy blue t-shirt paired with light wash jeans cuffed at the ankles and a baseball cap which proudly read, "Dad."

The outing comes days after the venture capitalist, who has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015, gave insight as to why he kept his distance from the Legally Blonde star during the premiere of their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine.

“My wife called me . She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” Kutcher explained during the Wednesday, February 8, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

“If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it," he continued of the fan backlash.

The Iowa native explained how uncomfortable red carpets can be for celebrities since so much is going on in front of them. “I can’t hear very well. I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear in the other,” he said of navigating screaming photographers.

“I don’t know who’s yelling my name," Kutched added, "but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here! Look at this one! Over here!’ At a certain point you’re looking you’re like, ‘God, this is really something. OK, which one? Look at the camera. Got it. OK, are we done? Awesome.’ For, like, 20 minutes."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Kutcher in Miami.