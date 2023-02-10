Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan

(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state.

The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office.

State Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, sponsored the bill to make these changes (House Bill 367).

The bill tries to solve the “pyramiding” issues with the state’s current Gross Receipts Tax structure, which costs consumers and businesses $179 million per year, the governor’s office says.

“This tax cut builds on the historic reductions we enacted last year, and the commonsense anti-pyramiding provisions in this bill will make goods and services even more affordable for all New Mexicans,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in the release. “Plus, it’s going to make New Mexico businesses even more competitive, continuing this administration’s commitment to making our state the very best place to do business.”

Harper said that the bill would help small businesses.

“Small businesses are really hit the hardest by pyramiding in the Gross Receipts Tax,” Harper said. “This reform will be a godsend, helping all 160,000-plus small businesses in New Mexico.”

Additionally, the bill has the backing of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

“The New Mexico Chamber shares the governor’s focus on growing and diversifying our economy. We believe these much-needed targeted tax reforms will save our small businesses money, make our tax code more competitive, and help retain and grow jobs in New Mexico,” Rob Black, president, and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.

The 0.25% rate reduction would be in addition to the 0.125% cut already scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2023. The state’s current rate is 5%.

“The anti-pyramiding provisions of the bill would create a deduction for legal, accounting, information technology, architectural, engineering and payroll services sold to other businesses,” the governor’s office said in the release.

“The change is expected to be especially helpful for small businesses, which are more likely to outsource functions like accounting, payroll and legal services.”