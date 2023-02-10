Open in App
Gainesville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

By Sergio De La Espriella,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxDiI_0kjUA8Zd00

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s.

On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.

Here is what the HBC said about the Gators’ current quarterbacks room.

“I was talking to Shane and he said, ‘I’m not sure we have a great quarterback right now,’”

“I said, Shane, they told me that when I took the Florida job back in ’90. You gotta find somebody and coach the heck out of him.”

To provide some context, the Florida quarterbacks room could be confused for a carousel over the last few months. 2022 starter Anthony Richardson will not be returning after declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Jalen Kitna was arrested and dismissed from the team. That left former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III to take the field for the Gators’ 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State.

Jaden Rashada, a five-star quarterback prospect from California, signed his letter of intent in December and was expected to arrive on campus after playing in the All-American Bowl in Orlando. After he did not arrive on campus, a national saga played out with a reported $13 million name, image, and likeness deal that fell through at the center. He was released from his letter of intent in January and has since enrolled at Arizona State.

Add in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, and the Gators went from a quarterbacks room with a projected first-rounder and five-star prospect, to two former transfers and Max Brown, a former three-star prospect, as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

It seems like the Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning head coach is a believer in developing the talent you have on the roster. While head coach Billy Napier is expected to add another quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal, Spurrier may get his wish for 2023.

Whoever is brought in from the portal, the 2023 starting job is expected to come down to Mertz and Miller, two players who will have all spring to earn the job.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, stream, broadcast details for Wednesday
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Sharing is caring! Iowa’s Caitlin Clark ‘assists’ her way into exclusive record book
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Most Popular
Huge Aaron Rodgers update reportedly revealed
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
Eric Bieniemy leaves Chiefs for new offensive coordinator job
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
DJ Chark's contract with the Lions is now officially voided
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter
Boulder, CO1 day ago
SEC Announces Charges Against Former NBA Star Paul Pierce
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Rutgers football recruiting: Montele Johnson set to drop his top seven teams
New Brunswick, NJ13 hours ago
ESPN addresses how Iowa can make the 2023 College Football Playoff
Iowa City, IA14 hours ago
Here are all the available free agent offensive tackles in 2023
Miami, FL13 hours ago
2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden dismissed from team after being arrested on multiple charges
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX2 days ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Series Preview: Florida begins 2023 season with series against Charleston Southern
Gainesville, FL14 hours ago
2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team includes Buffs signee Cody Williams
Boulder, CO12 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Tennessee-Alabama basketball postgame social media buzz
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Which SEC teams have the best chance of being Auburn Football's permanent opponents?
Auburn, AL15 hours ago
Alabama lands in top-seven for 2024 WR Aeryn Hampton
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy