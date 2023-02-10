Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition.

CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied.

Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at Tuesday night’s school board meeting to introduce the students and explain their work.

“They join an elite group of researchers that have gone on to earn the world's most coveted science prizes,” Hayden said. Past winners of the competition include 13 Nobel Prize laureates and 14 MacArthur Fellows.

Hayden said that students spend weeks planning their projects and weeks or months collecting data, analyzing results and consulting with experts. They then create a report that’s usually about 20 pages long. The final work is then reviewed by experts in the respective field.

Here’s a look at the two students and their award-winning work:

Lance Yunhao Xu, a senior at CB West, examined decision-making in medicine. Hayden explained that Xu’s research “sought to better understand why people approach decision-making in a hugely important area, which is medicine.”

Hayden noted that Xu did much of his research with the STEM Research Club at CB West High School as part of an extracurricular activity.

Hayden said that Xu is currently working in the biotechnology partnership program examining new therapies for cellular carcinoma patients. “Obviously,” Hayden noted, “Lance is not a one trick pony.”

Xu is planning to earn an MD/PhD degree and become a physician researcher.

Mason C. Matich, a senior at CB East, was recognized for his work on DNA data storage. “It involves storing information within DNA and specifically storing data for space travel,” Hayden said.

“Obviously, this is tremendously important and practical work,” Hayden explained.

“Over the years, few students have had greater success in research than Mason.” Matich has won science competitions throughout middle school and high school.

“Few students have made more of a positive impression on the program at the biotech center in its five-year existence,” Hayden said.

“Mason aims to pursue a career or a degree in engineering,” Hayden added, “and that's a great thing for all of us.

At the end of the recognition ceremony, Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh congratulated the students and their families. “I don't think we give enough credit to the role that our parents play shepherding our students,” Lucabaugh said.

“We're incredibly excited of what you're going to do the rest of your senior year,” Lucabaugh added, “and in the years that follow.”

