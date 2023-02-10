Open in App
Doylestown, PA
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

By Ed Doyle,

7 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition.

CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied.

Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at Tuesday night’s school board meeting to introduce the students and explain their work.

“They join an elite group of researchers that have gone on to earn the world's most coveted science prizes,” Hayden said. Past winners of the competition include 13 Nobel Prize laureates and 14 MacArthur Fellows.

Hayden said that students spend weeks planning their projects and weeks or months collecting data, analyzing results and consulting with experts. They then create a report that’s usually about 20 pages long. The final work is then reviewed by experts in the respective field.

Here’s a look at the two students and their award-winning work:

Lance Yunhao Xu, a senior at CB West, examined decision-making in medicine. Hayden explained that Xu’s research “sought to better understand why people approach decision-making in a hugely important area, which is medicine.”

Hayden noted that Xu did much of his research with the STEM Research Club at CB West High School as part of an extracurricular activity.

Hayden said that Xu is currently working in the biotechnology partnership program examining new therapies for cellular carcinoma patients. “Obviously,” Hayden noted, “Lance is not a one trick pony.”

Xu is planning to earn an MD/PhD degree and become a physician researcher.

Mason C. Matich, a senior at CB East, was recognized for his work on DNA data storage. “It involves storing information within DNA and specifically storing data for space travel,” Hayden said.

“Obviously, this is tremendously important and practical work,” Hayden explained.

“Over the years, few students have had greater success in research than Mason.” Matich has won science competitions throughout middle school and high school.

“Few students have made more of a positive impression on the program at the biotech center in its five-year existence,” Hayden said.

“Mason aims to pursue a career or a degree in engineering,” Hayden added, “and that's a great thing for all of us.

At the end of the recognition ceremony, Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh congratulated the students and their families. “I don't think we give enough credit to the role that our parents play shepherding our students,” Lucabaugh said.

“We're incredibly excited of what you're going to do the rest of your senior year,” Lucabaugh added, “and in the years that follow.”

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUoGY_0kjU7Md200

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Doylestown, PA
Couple Raises $7,500 at Holiday Party for Doylestown Hospital Maternity Patients
Doylestown, PA12 hours ago
Most Popular
Rahway's Family STEM Night Draws Big Crowd and Some Even Bigger Brains
Rahway, NJ17 hours ago
Newark Schools on Absenteeism Assist: Nah, We’re Good
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
Applications Accepted for City of Summit College Internship Program
Summit, NJ4 hours ago
No Bomb Found at West Orange High School After Social Media Post
West Orange, NJ10 hours ago
How Do Cranford High School's Test Scores Compare to Rest of the State?
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Senior Named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist
Fanwood, NJ2 days ago
Hey, East Brunswick, It's Time to Start Thinking Summer!
East Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
Community Medical Center Hosting RN Hiring Dinner Event
Toms River, NJ13 hours ago
Board of Education considers resolution with baseless allegations
Belmar, NJ10 hours ago
Newton High School Announces 2022-2023 Second Marking Period Honor Roll
Newton, NJ1 day ago
School District: Basketball Teams Will Not Play in State Tournament
Camden, NJ12 hours ago
Bridgewater Introducing Phase 1 of BridgewaterSHIELD Program
Bridgewater, NJ1 day ago
What's on TAP this Weekend in Plainfield: Feb. 18-19
Plainfield, NJ14 hours ago
Two Livingston Schools Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Item Found at Heritage
Livingston, NJ2 days ago
Metroburb: Colliers Engineering and Design Joins the Bell Works Community in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ12 hours ago
Denville Planning Board Hearing on Townhouses
Denville, NJ10 hours ago
Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month With a Full Calendar of Programming
Maplewood, NJ12 hours ago
Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce "Meets the Mayor"
Union, NJ12 hours ago
Florham Park Police Hold Coffee with a Cop Event at Del Webb
Florham Park, NJ6 hours ago
Friends of Cedar View in Lincroft: On a mission to preserve and protect the African-American Cedar View Cemetery founded in 1850
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Berkeley Heights Residents Gather to Commemorate the Second Annual Black History Month Flag Raising
Berkeley Heights, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth's Twin Kicks Karate Prepares for 2023 Tournament Season
Kenilworth, NJ11 hours ago
Town of Newton: Accepting Applications for Part Time Administrative Assistant in Clerk's Office
Newton, NJ2 days ago
U.S. Air Force "Singing Sergeants" to Perform Free Area Concert
Princeton, NJ18 hours ago
Governor Livingston Girls Swimming Takes Sectional Title
Livingston, NJ17 hours ago
Towns Join Together in Forming the Whippany and Passaic Rivers Flood Mitigation Task Force
Hanover, NJ6 hours ago
A Fun High School Basketball Game Overshadowed by a Fatal Stabbing Leaves Mercer County Stunned
Trenton, NJ11 hours ago
Scotch Plains Recreation Commission Approves Plan to Turf Brookside Park Field, Passes by 5-2 Vote
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy