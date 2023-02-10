Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam negotiating to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks, according to report

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal,

7 days ago
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly has an interest in joining the NBA, according to a report by The Athletic.

Haslam and his Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns and the Columbus Crew of the MSL, are apparently negotiating to buy the share of the Milwaukee Bucks owned by current co-owner Marc Lasry, who purchased the team in 2014 along with Wesley Edens for $550 million.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed there have been discussions about Haslam Sports Group buying a stake in the Bucks. A Browns spokesman said he had no comment.

Haslam reportedly became interested in the possibility after Mat Ishbia, chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, completed his purchase of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

It would be the fourth time Haslam has been part of an ownership group, having also been a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which served as his entry into the NFL before buying the Browns from the Lerner family in 2012.

