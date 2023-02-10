Open in App
Detroit, MI
WWJ News Radio

Detroit city clerk requests $65K raise, would make $150K per year

By Wwj Newsroom,

7 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit city officials are seeking a significant pay increase, with the city clerk asking for $150,000 each year -- a $65,000 bump from what she receives now.

The proposed change would raise the salaries of city council members, the city council president and the city clerk to $115,000, $125,000 and $150,000, respectively. All positions currently earn the same annual amount -- $89,547.

City Clerk Janice Winfrey cited several reasons for requesting the substantial increase. According to Winfrey, clerks across Metro Detroit, including those in Warren, Troy and Livonia, manage fewer election precincts than she does but make significantly more money -- most in the six-figure range.

Winfrey also believes that the scope of her responsibilities as city clerk warrant the $150,000 salary she's proposing. Winfrey manages a $17 million budget, 200 employees and more precincts than any other city in Michigan.

Finally, Winfrey feels the growing controversy and volatility around elections, such as election deniers and personal threats, make the job more dangerous. Winfrey has held the position since 2006 and says that elections are significantly different from when she first began running them.

To avoid an ethical conflict of interest, the city council is not allowed to directly vote on their own wages.

Instead, they present their desired salaries and justifications to an Elected Officials Compensation Commission. The Compensation Commission will consider whether the raises are acceptable and return a recommendation that the city council can vote to accept or reject.

The Compensation Commission has until late-April to review the request and make their formal recommendation. One salary the proposal does not mention is that of the mayor, who is paid $189,000 per year.

