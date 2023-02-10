Oregon City Optimists clean graves of former members at Mountain View Cemetery

In observance of International Optimist Day on Feb. 2, 11 members of the Oregon City Optimist Club gathered to honor former OC Optimists who are interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Oregon City.

Optimists cleaned and weeded around their graves and crypts and then placed flowers in remembrance. Some of the past club members honored included former Oregon City mayors Ed Allick and Don Anderson, Dr. Frank Bennett, Rev. Leo Epperson, Bill Jackson, Gordon Layden and Vern Reynolds.

Optimists thanked Jinny King at Mountain View Cemetery for her assistance in making this project happen.