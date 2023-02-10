Open in App
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City Optimists clean graves of former members at Mountain View Cemetery

By Raymond Rendleman Pamplin Media Group,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCLBU_0kjU6OQh00

In observance of International Optimist Day on Feb. 2, 11 members of the Oregon City Optimist Club gathered to honor former OC Optimists who are interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Oregon City.

Optimists cleaned and weeded around their graves and crypts and then placed flowers in remembrance. Some of the past club members honored included former Oregon City mayors Ed Allick and Don Anderson, Dr. Frank Bennett, Rev. Leo Epperson, Bill Jackson, Gordon Layden and Vern Reynolds.

Optimists thanked Jinny King at Mountain View Cemetery for her assistance in making this project happen.

