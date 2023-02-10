Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
92.3 The Fan

Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

By Daryl Ruiter,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkZzs_0kjU5HHp00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The fan) – The Haslam Sports Group, led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, may be expanding their portfolio soon.

The group, which has owned and operated the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League since October 2012, has had recent discussions with the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks about purchasing a stake in the NBA franchise a source with knowledge of the conversations tells 92.3 The Fan.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks was first reported Friday afternoon by The Athletic.

According to the publication, Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the Bucks is up for sale, which is the portion of the team the Haslam Sports Group is pursuing.

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia reportedly had interest in the share of the Bucks until he pursued and secured controlling ownership of the Phoenix Suns.

This is not the first time the Haslam Sports Group has been tied to interest in ownership stake in an NBA franchise. In 2020 they explored buying the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since the Haslam Sports Group purchased the Browns from the Lerner Family Trust for nearly $1 billion in 2012, the value of the franchise has nearly tripled despite a lack of sustained success on the field. The Browns ended an 18-year playoff drought and advanced to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs in 2020.

The Haslam Sports Group also owns a significant stake in the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, which they acquired in 2019. The team won the MLS Cup in 2020.

Jimmy Haslam is the chairman of the board of Pilot Flying J, which the Haslam family agreed to sell to Warren Buffett in 2017.

Buffett originally purchased a 39% stake in the company as part of a multi billion dollar deal and Buffett is scheduled to acquire an 80% controlling interest as part of that agreement this year giving the Haslams plenty of liquidity to expand their sports portfolio.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Jamel White: I would never trade Nick Chubb because of everything he brings to the team both on and off the field
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Daryl Ruiter: I don't know if going all-in would help the Browns; I think there's a gap between other teams and the Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns don't have a schematic problem, they have an execution problem
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Alaa Abdelnaby: Cavs-76ers a measuring stick game; this Cleveland team is a worry come playoff time
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Daryl Ruiter: Eagles a good blueprint, but more important for Stefanski to restructure, shore up passing game around Watson
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Joe Thomas says best part of "The Knock" was the excitement from his kids; still undecided on presenter
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Camryn Justice goes over Browns offseason needs; 'Lesson learned' in Cavs' slow start loss to 76ers
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy