Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops

Matthew C. Rodgers, 25, of Downingtown Photo Credit: Facebook/Coatesville Police Department

An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say.

Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Coatesville police wrote.

The victim, later identified as Dwayne Miller Jr. of Philadelphia, was rushed to Paoli Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, authorities noted.

Investigators believe Rodgers pulled the trigger, and have charged him with assault, weapons, and drug offenses in addition to attempted homicide, Coatesville police said.

Rodgers is also sought by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, they added.

To submit a tip on his whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at 610-679-6041 or Detective Carmen Mollichella at 610-679-6045, or install the Tip411 app on your smartphone. If spotted, call 911.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.