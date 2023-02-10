Just after 1am Saturday morning (Feb. 11th), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Love’s Travel Stop on 45th W. to a report of a man threatening employees with a gun. Deputies arrived and contacted an employee who advised 44 year old Erik H. Enders had backed her into a corner of the store and brandished a handgun. Surveillance footage from the store showed Enders confronting the female and forcing her back to the corner and preventing her from moving away. Deputies had learned that Idaho Falls Police had a report of Enders threatening a separate person earlier in the day. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located Mr. Ender’s vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of Whittier St. in Idaho Falls. Deputies made numerous announcements and attempts to contact Enders for more than 30 minutes before he ultimately agreed to peacefully exit the residence and surrender to Deputies. Enders was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for Felony Aggravated Assault.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO