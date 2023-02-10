Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Acute Rescue and Transportation to offer non-medical transports to patients in East Idaho
POCATELLO — Acute Rescue and Transportation, a patient transportation service, is now offering new non-medical transport services in addition to their ambulance and gurney van transport. Wes Anderson, president of Acute Rescue, said these new services include wheelchair services, non-medical gurney services for people who are confined to their beds and need to make their doctor's appointments, and secure transport for behavioral patients. "We have folks trained to help get...
Police: Local man arrested for attempted shooting stole, sold cars belonging to murder suspect from Chubbuck
A Swan Valley man who was recently arrested for reportedly trying to shoot a man twice is now charged for two car thefts. The probable cause affidavit states Matthew Roberson, 34, stole two vehicles from a lot belonging to Randy Larkin, 58, of Chubbuck, on Nov. 30. Larkin is in jail after he was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a man, Morey Pelton, at a rest stop in May. ...
Police: Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening truck stop employees with gun
Just after 1am Saturday morning (Feb. 11th), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Love’s Travel Stop on 45th W. to a report of a man threatening employees with a gun. Deputies arrived and contacted an employee who advised 44 year old Erik H. Enders had backed her into a corner of the store and brandished a handgun. Surveillance footage from the store showed Enders confronting the female and forcing her back to the corner and preventing her from moving away. Deputies had learned that Idaho Falls Police had a report of Enders threatening a separate person earlier in the day. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located Mr. Ender’s vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of Whittier St. in Idaho Falls. Deputies made numerous announcements and attempts to contact Enders for more than 30 minutes before he ultimately agreed to peacefully exit the residence and surrender to Deputies. Enders was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for Felony Aggravated Assault.
Comments / 0