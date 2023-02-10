Open in App
Devastation, loss and hope in Antakya after earthquake

By Phaedra Singelis,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuxdU_0kjU312C00

The Turkish city of Antakya, one of the hardest-hit towns in the earthquake zone has been nearly destroyed by the massive 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dUv6_0kjU312C00
Hussein Malla/AP - PHOTO: Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.

Tall apartment buildings were flattened, trapping residents who were sleeping when the quake struck in the early morning hours. Thousands are believed to be buried in their homes.

MORE: Turkey earthquake live updates: Death toll rises to over 23,000 in Turkey, Syria

Before and after satellite images of Antakya.

Almost every home was destroyed or heavily damaged and rescuers have been working around the clock to pull survivors from under the rubble, racing against time in cold weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbrjS_0kjU312C00
Michael Fichter/FDFA via AFP-Getty Images - PHOTO: Swiss rescue team handing over a four-month-old girl called Abir rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building following a massive earthquake, Feb. 6, 2023, in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023.
MORE: 'Imagine every disaster movie': ABC News' Ian Pannell reports from Turkey

Workers pulled a man in his 30s out of the ruins as a jubilant crowd burst into cheers and tears. A little while later, they find a woman, then another.

These moments of hope among the devastation keep them going as darkness falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SjHX_0kjU312C00
Xinhua via Newscom - PHOTO: Search and rescue teams work to find survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.

More than 80 hours after the quake, rescuers using pails along with other equipment, find a man and his mother, and pull them out alive.

Even as more help arrives, hope for finding survivors dwindles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qxn6d_0kjU312C00
Yonhap via Newscom - PHOTO: A member of a South Korean rescue team searches for survivors with the help of a bandaged rescue dog, at the site of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 10, 2023.

There are more than 100 bodies waiting for identification in a makeshift morgue outside the Antakya hospital, according to The Associated Press .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmIqI_0kjU312C00
Khalil Hamra/AP - PHOTO: People carry the body of earthquake victim to an makeshift morgue outside a hospital in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oT2i_0kjU312C00
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Men carry the body of an earthquake victim from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.

Residents left homeless, spend nights outdoors, burning debris to keep warm as overnight temperatures drop below freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXFnC_0kjU312C00
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters - PHOTO: A man uses a lantern to check damaged buildings, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ArET_0kjU312C00
Khalil Hamra/AP - PHOTO: People try to stay warm and temperatures drop by a fire next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.

More than 600 aftershocks are slowing recovery efforts and make the task more dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxcyF_0kjU312C00
Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: A man watches volunteers search for bodies in the old quarter of Antakya, Turkey, three days after the earthquake, Feb. 9, 2023.

Little aid from the government has reached the city and the need is overwhelming. People walk the streets in tears, dazed. There is no place to go. Everything is covered in dust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jS4y_0kjU312C00
Khalil Hamra/AP - PHOTO: Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS4v5_0kjU312C00
Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Family photographs are uncovered in the debris of collapsed buildings in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023.

Even with some 120,000 rescuers across Turkey and Syria now taking part in the effort, the task is daunting. With every passing hour, the likelihood of finding survivors diminishes.

Rescuers gave sips of water to a young boy they found trapped while they worked to free him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyEHd_0kjU312C00
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality - PHOTO: Muhammed Ahmed is given sips of water from a bottle cap as rescuers work to free him from the wreckage in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023, following the earthquake

Family members wait in the cold near the rubble to see if their loved ones will be found, alive or dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3eiT_0kjU312C00
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Displaced residents sit near their collapsed home as rescue operations continue in Antakya, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajVOC_0kjU312C00
ABC News - PHOTO: A map shows the epicenters of the 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes in Turkey.

ABC News' Ian Pannell and Moe Zoyari contributed to this report.

