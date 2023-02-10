Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. advanced 28.75 cents at $7.86 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 9.75 cents at $6.8050 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 4.25 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 23.25 cents at $15.4250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .38 cent at $1.6120 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $1.8640 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.7587 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .