I stumbled across Whisk Chick on Instagram a few months ago, and I had been drooling over her page, filled with beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, ever since. I really fell in love when I saw this cake that went viral on her TikTok. And I immediately jumped at the opportunity to buy one when I saw she was selling a Valentine’s Day version of that cake, decked out in pink and red, with intricate piping. It’s adorable. And delicious. And while it’s too late to get one of these beauties for the holiday tomorrow, you can order a heart cake any time. I think it’d be perfect for a birthday or anniversary – but honestly you could make up any occasion just to order the cake.

9 HOURS AGO