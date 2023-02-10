Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Magazine Celebrates 40 Years!
To mark our anniversary, we dove deep into our archives to find the stories that made us laugh, cry or simply go, ‘hmmm.’ Join us for this decade-by-decade look back at the topics that shaped our city. The Long View:. IN 1991, I walked into Milwaukee Magazine’s offices,...
On Milwaukee
Here are the dates for Jazz in the Park and Bastille Days this summer
It's never too early to start getting excited for the Great Milwaukee Summer – and East Town Association would seem to agree, recently announcing the dates for its popular Jazz in the Park music series, Basille Days festival and Storm the Bastille Downtown run. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this...
Weekend events with Jammin 98.3: Comic Con, MKE Black Business Expo
This week, Jammin' 98.3 talked to us about Comic Con, a Black History Play, and a Milwaukee Black Business Expo.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Magazine Through the Years: The Nineties
The first of many appearances of Sanford Restaurant, Milwaukee’s paragon of fine dining still today, in our pages was a doozy. Founders Sanford “Sandy” and Angie D’Amato graced the cover of the May 1990 Best New Restaurants issue, the story detailing the travails of the John Byron’s restaurant alums’ three-year ordeal to open a place of their own. (The D’Amatos’ successor as Sanford proprietor, Justin Aprahamian, was a cover story subject in March 2019.)
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Feb. 13
I stumbled across Whisk Chick on Instagram a few months ago, and I had been drooling over her page, filled with beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, ever since. I really fell in love when I saw this cake that went viral on her TikTok. And I immediately jumped at the opportunity to buy one when I saw she was selling a Valentine’s Day version of that cake, decked out in pink and red, with intricate piping. It’s adorable. And delicious. And while it’s too late to get one of these beauties for the holiday tomorrow, you can order a heart cake any time. I think it’d be perfect for a birthday or anniversary – but honestly you could make up any occasion just to order the cake.
CBS 58
Making modern history: Thelma Sias recognized for work as corporate leader in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thelma Sias has spent more than three decades as a leader with We Energies making impactful changes and breaking glass ceilings all along the way. Now in retirement Sias is being recognized among Southeast Wisconsin's modern history makers. Amanda Porterfield sat down with Sias on CBS...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic Con returned to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books and more. Both children and adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in...
CBS 58
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
CBS 58
'Survival of the Slowest': New live-animal exhibit opening at Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Keep calm and slow down. The Milwaukee Public Museum's latest exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," is opening Saturday, Feb. 11. MPM's exhibit will feature live animals like a hedgehog, box turtle and sloth, to give visitors a glimpse into these very slow animals. Nineteen habitats are...
Watch funeral service for fallen officer Peter Jerving
We are looking at some of the most powerful moments during Monday's funeral service for fallen Milwaukee Officer Peter Jerving.
Fundraiser, tribute held at local bar where fallen MPD officer played volleyball
For 34 seconds, in honor of his badge number, family, friends, fellow officers, and teammates held a moment of silence to remember the life of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 36th and Villard on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Courtesy image Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar. Courtesy image The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000. Downer Woods Courtesy image Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four...
On Milwaukee
Knead to Know: 7 distinctive styles of pizza you can find in Milwaukee
Pizza isn’t a one-size-fits all proposition. That’s proven by the sheer number of pizza joints you’ll find across the city of Milwaukee, as well as the diversity in styles. These days you’ll find everything from classic “Milwaukee style” thin crust and Neapolitan style, pan and deep dish....
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
CBS 58
Family of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving speaks out for the first time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Feb 9., for the first time, the family of fallen officer Peter Jerving spoke out. A family spokesperson told CBS 58 the family is taking things one day at a time, as they prepare to honor Jerving's life and legacy Monday, Feb. 13. "Not everyone...
