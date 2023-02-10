ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Magazine Celebrates 40 Years!

To mark our anniversary, we dove deep into our archives to find the stories that made us laugh, cry or simply go, ‘hmmm.’ Join us for this decade-by-decade look back at the topics that shaped our city. The Long View:. IN 1991, I walked into Milwaukee Magazine’s offices,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Here are the dates for Jazz in the Park and Bastille Days this summer

It's never too early to start getting excited for the Great Milwaukee Summer – and East Town Association would seem to agree, recently announcing the dates for its popular Jazz in the Park music series, Basille Days festival and Storm the Bastille Downtown run. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Magazine Through the Years: The Nineties

The first of many appearances of Sanford Restaurant, Milwaukee’s paragon of fine dining still today, in our pages was a doozy. Founders Sanford “Sandy” and Angie D’Amato graced the cover of the May 1990 Best New Restaurants issue, the story detailing the travails of the John Byron’s restaurant alums’ three-year ordeal to open a place of their own. (The D’Amatos’ successor as Sanford proprietor, Justin Aprahamian, was a cover story subject in March 2019.)
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Feb. 13

I stumbled across Whisk Chick on Instagram a few months ago, and I had been drooling over her page, filled with beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, ever since. I really fell in love when I saw this cake that went viral on her TikTok. And I immediately jumped at the opportunity to buy one when I saw she was selling a Valentine’s Day version of that cake, decked out in pink and red, with intricate piping. It’s adorable. And delicious. And while it’s too late to get one of these beauties for the holiday tomorrow, you can order a heart cake any time. I think it’d be perfect for a birthday or anniversary – but honestly you could make up any occasion just to order the cake.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic Con returned to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books and more. Both children and adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

36th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee girl wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 36th and Villard on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Week

6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Courtesy image Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar. Courtesy image The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000. Downer Woods Courtesy image Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Knead to Know: 7 distinctive styles of pizza you can find in Milwaukee

Pizza isn’t a one-size-fits all proposition. That’s proven by the sheer number of pizza joints you’ll find across the city of Milwaukee, as well as the diversity in styles. These days you’ll find everything from classic “Milwaukee style” thin crust and Neapolitan style, pan and deep dish....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

