Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts inspired by Cupid’s favorite colors

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, just a few days away, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the pressure to find the perfect gift. Don’t worry! There is still time to find a memorable gift to show the extraordinary ladies in your life you appreciate them. To make it easier for you, we’ve gathered some adorable, last-minute gift ideas inspired by Cupid’s favorite colors, pink and red, so your present can have a little extra symbolism.

According to Dutch Color Expert Jacob Olesen , who runs the site Color Meanings, Red is the color linked to strong emotions. However, he says that most people are unaware that pink’s significance “goes a little deeper than red”.

“Red is the color of passion and love, white is the color of innocence, and a mix of the two could be construed to mean that pink is a sort of innocent love. That’s why some people believe pink is a useful symbol representing friendly or familial love.”

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, mom, sister, or bestie, we have some suggestions for everyone, gifts for the beauty lover, the perfumista, the foodie that loves her kitchen tools, the sporty one, the wine lover that loves picnics, the fashionista in your life, the ones that believe in karma and spirituality, to the ones with a sweet tooth.

Scroll below for thoughtful and cute gifts that will win their hearts and make them feel loved on this special day.

Electric Cherry by TOM FORD If your significant other loves fruity and floral fragrances, they will love the new Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum by Tom Ford . This captivating scent has juicy cherry notes balanced with warm musky cream and jasmine blooms. It’s a flirtatious, sensual fragrance that embodies the essence of a perfect and romantic Valentine’s Day.

Poketo Dome Wallet This Poketo Dome festive red wallet which is both stylish and minimalist, makes a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift. It’s a practical and timeless item that she will use every day, and its bold red color can symbolize your love and passion towards her. While the photo doesn’t show it, it’s pretty roomy and has 6 card slots for your credit/debit cards, reward cards, business cards, and more.

LANEIGE Berries n' Choco Kisses Set (limited-edition) This cute LANEIGE Berries n’ Choco Kisses Lip Sleeping Mask Set is a fab Valentine’s Day gift that combines indulgence with self-care. The delicious scents of berries and chocolate evoke a sense of romance and sweetness, and its powerful (and TikTok-approved) formula hydrates and protects the lips overnight.

GIR's 5-piece Ultimate Tool Set A GIR’s 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set is a fantastic Valentine’s gift for a foodie who loves to cook. The set comes in Cupid’s colors, a sweet pink, a bold red, and a fun confetti pattern, adding a pop of cuteness to any kitchen. The tools are made from platinum-cured silicone, durable, BPA and BPS-free, and safe for use. This thoughtful and functional gift will surely bring a smile to the face of any cooking enthusiast.

Zadig & Voltaire - Alma We Love Sweater Get your significant other into the Valentine’s Day spirit with this stylish, cozy and pink Zadig & Voltaire turtleneck knitted sweater. This fab statement piece made with 100% merino wool in Madagascar has thumb holes and prominently features the word “Love”, this holiday’s most important emotion.

BrüMate Winesulator A BrüMate’s Winesulator in Cherry red is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for wine lovers who enjoy picnic dates and outdoor activities. Designed to be 100% leakproof, and keep wine at the ideal temperature for hours, this Valentine’s Day-themed gift is a practical gift that any wine lover will appreciate and enjoy.

Roots Adult Love Sock 2 Pack This red and white pack of “Love Socks” by Roots , a Justin Bieber approved brand, not only spells out the celebrated emotion, but also a comfy gift you can share with your significant other. They are part of the brand’s “Love Collection”, which includes gender-free hoodies, sweatpants, and t-shirts, among other cute items.

Ballet Pink Tomboy Tee by Cuts The Tomboy Tee in ballet pink by Cuts is a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for a sporty type. The t-shirt is simple but stylish, and its super soft fabric and flattering fit make it well worth it. The brand, known for its tees, was founded with one goal in mind: to “create a shirt that combines the comfort of athleisure with the professional quality and style needed for the workday.”

NEST New York Turkish Rose Perfume Oil Show your special someone how much you care with a romantic fragrance, such as this Turkish Rose perfume oil by NEST New York . Its indulging scent features notes of dewy rose, black plum and hints of saffron warmed by blonde woods. It’s a charming gift perfect for expressing affection on this whimsical holiday.

Emi Jay BFF Hairclip The Emi Jay BFF clip Set in Flirt is the coolest Valentine’s Day gift for your one and only bestie! This 90s inspired heart clip set comes apart into two separate clips, so you share it with your best friend. Being that Y2K fashion is still trendy, you can show her you care while you both look stylish.

this works Love Sleep Pillow Spray Give them a little something to set the atmosphere on those romantic nights. The formula of the ‘this works’ Love Sleep Pillow Spray to enhance intimacy is made with a 100% natural super blend containing Ylang Ylang and Patchouli to help you switch off and turn on. It’s perfect to create a soothing and relaxing bedroom environment.

Evil Eye Heart Charm Red String Bracelet For those on your list who believe in channeling positive energy and luck thru amulets and charged objects, this Evil Eye Heart Red String Bracelet from Karma and Luck provides simple, wearable spiritual strength and protection. It’s an adorable Valentine’s Day themed gift which will remind them of the special connection you both share.

The Lookstand The Lookstand is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone who is always on their smartphone (and digs useful little gadgets!). The small frame of the Lookstand can easily fit into their tote or purse making this the gift of convenience, which they can take everywhere. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, including this Candy Hearts and also a Lava red.