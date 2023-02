A stretch of William Penn Highway in Northampton County has reopened after a series of accidents closed it Friday afternoon.

The accidents reportedly occurred within the highway between Elwood and Milford streets, according to the Palmer Township Police Department, including the intersection with Greenwood Avenue.

According to Northampton County Dispatch, two accidents happened that resulted in several injuries, but no further details were available.

The police department could not immediately be reached for comment.

