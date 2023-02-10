‘Masked Singer’ Super Bowl Promo Teases Most ‘Legendary’ Unmasking Ever — Plus, See Three New Season 9 Costumes (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Masked Singer ” Season 9 debuts Feb. 15 on Fox, but Variety has an exclusive early look at the Super Bowl Sunday teaser that will give viewers a taste of the wackiness to come — along with photos revealing three new costumes competing in the upcoming episodes.

The 30-second spot that is slated to air during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles previews “the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history” that will be coming in the season premiere. If you don’t believe the hype created by the promo’s voiceover, then maybe the reactions of panelists Ken Jeong (saying it’s “our greatest reveal ever”) and Nicole Scherzinger (tearing up while stating “the whole world loves you so much”) will convince you to be psyched for the reveal of this Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning contestant.

Additionally, in the images below, you’ll meet Polar Bear, Night Owl and Rock Lobster, a trio of Season 9 contestants vying for the “Masked Singer’s” biggest prize, the golden mask trophy. While of course we don’t yet know who these hidden celebs are, we have a few new clues at who they might be, thanks to Fox’s just-released info, also exclusive to Variety , about its ninth season competitor’s accolades.

Per Fox, “ The Masked Singer ” Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

See the photos and teaser below.