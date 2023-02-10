Open in App
Glendale, AZ
See more from this location?
WGNO

Big Game Bound: Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, other guests talk Super Bowl LVII

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports ProducerMatt Adams,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgZUS_0kjTqN9u00

It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton preview all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Friday’s show, Hagan interviewed Tony Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl championship during a Hall of Fame career that included a heading coach stint in Tampa Bay. Dungy now works as an analyst.

He addressed the game, his faith and whether he gets asked about NFL coaching openings these days.

We talked to former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who discussed the Super Bowl matchup and revealed he was picking the Eagles in Sunday’s game. Hagan also shared a funny story about Pagano’s interaction with a hapless news photographer during a Colts practice.

James Conner, a running back for the Arizona Cardinals, talked about his experience on HBO’s Hard Knocks , which featured his team during the season. Tim Brown, the Hall of Fame receiver who won the Heisman at Notre Dame, discussed his transition from college to the pros and his journey to Canton.

Actor Khris Davis dropped by to provide some insights about the challenges of his role as the legendary George Foreman in the upcoming biopic Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World , due out on April 28.

We also welcomed NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who talked about his career in professional racing and also lamented the luck of his San Francisco 49ers. Larson will give the Indianapolis 500 a shot in 2024.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rest of the Big Game Bound schedule for the week (all times Eastern):

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 12 – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
New Orleans mother wants answers after baby is attacked at daycare
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding woman wanted for Felony Theft
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Big Chief Juan Pardo set to unveil new suit at Tipitina’s
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Huge Aaron Rodgers update reportedly revealed
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
New Orleans vacuum cleaner inventor David Oreck dies at 99
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Chalmette teen accused of gunning down 14-year-old
Chalmette, LA1 day ago
S&WB customers now able to file appeals disputing bill disparities| Form available here
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Grand jury indicts Alvin Kamara, 3 others in Las Vegas nightclub beating
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
At 103 years old, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chalmette students got creative for special Mardi Gras celebration
Chalmette, LA1 day ago
Two men found dead in Harvey home — the third apparent murder-suicide in a week
Harvey, LA2 days ago
Newman’s Plaisance, Arjmand score two each in semifinal win over Northlake
Covington, LA2 hours ago
American Idol to showcase New Orleans talent in brand new season
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS11 hours ago
Four members of Lacombe area drug operation arrested, facing 41 charges total
Lacombe, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy