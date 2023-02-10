Open in App
YourErie

CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults

By Nathaniel Weixel,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkjMG_0kjTozTY00

( The Hill ) – COVID-19 vaccines are now included among the routine shots recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for children, adolescents and adults.

The 2023 list includes shots for the flu, measles mumps and rubella, polio, and other inoculations.

The vaccine schedule represents the current recommendations for people as a regular part of their vaccinations against common infectious diseases. It does not mean the CDC is requiring a COVID-19 shot for children or that schools will have to require that students receive the shot before enrolling.

The vaccine schedule is an important resource for physicians, especially pediatricians, that can help guide them on when it’s best to administer certain vaccines.

The CDC does not have the authority to mandate vaccines; that decision is left up to states and local jurisdictions.

For example, the flu vaccine has long been on the schedule of recommended childhood immunizations, but hardly any state actually mandates it for public schools.

Under the new guidelines, healthy children 6 months to 4 years old should receive a primary series of two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent COVID-19 vaccine followed by a third dose of a bivalent vaccine.

Children 5 to 11 years old should receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a bivalent shot.

Children 12 years and older should get either two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax vaccine followed by a bivalent booster

Nearly 85 percent of adults in the U.S. have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the CDC, but only about a third have received a bivalent booster.

The recommendations were first made by a CDC advisory panel in October. Panel members at the time said that since the coronavirus is not going away, it makes sense to recommend children get vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Millcreek Police investigating theft from local business
Millcreek Township, PA2 days ago
Waterford burglary suspect sought by PSP
Waterford Township, MI2 days ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Former Meadville Mall property sold
Meadville, PA1 day ago
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of country star Kellie Pickler, dies at 49
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza to play in Mexico
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Teacher dies in burning car after two-vehicle crash with off-duty trooper
Troy, PA2 days ago
Presque Isle Bay Public Advisory Committee addresses big issues in first meeting of 2023
Erie, PA1 day ago
Cadets Drum Corps. finds its new home in Erie
Erie, PA2 days ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Titusville woman’s death ruled accidental after being hit by vehicle
Titusville, PA13 hours ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
Erie RV & Sport Expo 2023 kicks off this weekend
Erie, PA10 hours ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS11 hours ago
Tesla fires over 30 workers after union effort: group
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
1 dead, 3 injured at El Paso Mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Erie tourism numbers up from 2021
Erie, PA1 day ago
Video: Man lunges at Buffalo mass shooter during sentencing
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy