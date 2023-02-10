Josh Hart's Status For Knicks-76ers Game

Josh Hart will not make his debut on Friday.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team recently acquired Josh Hart in a trade , but the veteran guard will not make his debut for the Knicks on Friday, as he has been ruled out for the contest.

The former Villanova star is in his sixth season in the NBA (and has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans).

He is currently averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

There is no question that this was a fantastic addition for the Knicks, who are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Knicks are fantastic, with a 16-11 record in the 27 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In 2021, they made the NBA Playoffs, but last year they missed the postseason.

As for the 76ers, they are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 34-19 record in 53 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an outstanding 20-8 in the 28 games they have hosted at home in Philadelphia.

That said, the 76ers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Last season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat (in six games).