HopCat Reopens in Royal Oak, McClure’s Pickles Honors J Dilla & More Metro Detroit Headlines

HopCat reopens in Royal Oak this weekend.

The popular beer bar will open its new location at 430 S. Main St. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The 11,300-square-foot space includes two kitchens, 60 taps of curated local craft beer, and can accommodate 266 guests in three indoor dining areas, two private rooms and 30 seats at the bar.

McClure’s Pickles pays tribute to Detroit artist J Dilla.

On Feb. 7, the Detroit-based pickle brand released a limited edition run of “Dilla Dills” in honor of the late Detroit producer, drummer, rapper, and songwriter. The release date coincides with what would have been J Dilla’s 49th birthday.

Top Metro Detroit moments at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Three Michigan artists were nominated for awards . In addition, Lizzo, who was born in Detroit, won Record of the Year, and performed live in a show-stopping dress. There was also a shoutout to Motown founder, Berry Gordy Jr. and controversy surrounding Madonna’s “new face.”

Black-owned grocery store to open on Detroit’s east side.

Construction is under way for the store on the corner of Manistique and Essex in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, an area that is considered a food dessert because it doesn’t have a grocery store. The last Black-owned grocery store in the city shuttered in 2014.

Upcoming state budget plan includes free school meals for all kids.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget includes $1.4 million to give Michigan kids access to free breakfast and lunch . If approved by state legislature, the total cost of the plan will be approximately $160 million.

Ann Arbor City Council approves historic status for home of the late Robert Hayden.

Poet and music teacher Robert Hayden broke racial barriers by becoming the University of Michigan’s first Black faculty member. His home at 1201 Gardner Ave . where he lived with his wife, Erma, dates back to 1936.

Detroit’s QLine tests park-and-ride-pilot program.

Under this program , QLine riders can park at Wayne State University’s parking lot 12 in Midtown for $5 and then use the streetcar to take them Downtown. The program will run Fridays-Sundays Feb. 3-26.

Partnership to invest $2.5 billion to expand New Center neighborhood.

Henry Ford Health, Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons, and Michigan State University have joined forces on the project , which plans to revitalize the Detroit neighborhood and turn it into “vibrant, walkable community with state-of-the-art residential, commercial, retail, recreational, and health care components” over the next 10 years.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location.

Michigan’s flagship location will open in Ann Arbor by the end of this year or early next year. The California-based fast-casual restaurant serves fried chicken sandwiches, chicken sliders, salad bowls, cookies, vegan options, and more.

Trailways bus service adds daily route connecting Detroit to Toronto.

The New York-based company announced that the first trips on the new international route will depart on April 5. Tickets start at $45. The daily service was abandoned by other transportation providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the route has been available since then.

Missing Michigan teenager found in Port Huron.

The then-14-year-old was reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office back in 2021. She was found hiding in a closet in a Port Huron after the Marshals Service found some solid leads and a search warrant was obtained. A medical exam found that the teen was potentially sexually abused.

Michigan House passes Democrat-backed tax plan.

The bill aims to ease taxes for low-income workers and retirees and create permanent funding for state business incentives. It passed the House 56-53 on Thursday , Feb. 9 with one democrat opposing the bill and one republican supporting it. It still must pass the Senate where democrats hold a 20-18 majority.

Michigan State University to provide grass for 2026 World Cup.

Both Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee were selected to provide the grass for the international soccer event , which will be held in North America in 2026, because of their “renowned programs.” In addition, MSU will open an indoor testing facility funded by FIFA to help further research.

