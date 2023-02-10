Apple Valley detectives search for missing teen girl

Apple Valley Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public's help locating a missing teen girl last seen on Thursday.

Dajanaya Ishanna Marie Eddie, 15, of Apple Valley, was last seen at a residence in the 12000 block of Chief Joseph Road.

The area is east of Navajo Road and near the offices of the Apple Valley Unified School District.

Eddie left home at 1:26 p.m. on foot and was accompanied by an unknown male.

The teenager has a medical condition that requires medication and left home without taking it with her. Eddie was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans and carrying a red blanket.

Eddie does not have a cell phone. There is no information about the male she was seen walking away with.

Eddie is described as a black female juvenile, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by sheriff’s officials to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.