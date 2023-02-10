Open in App
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Municipal elections: Key dates and what you need to know

By Post Staff Report,

7 days ago
Next month, there will be municipal elections in 17 of the 39 towns, cities and villages in Palm Beach County.

There will be about 220,000 residents in those municipalities who can vote in the March 14 elections.

Boynton Beach and Delray Beach are among the biggest cities that will hold elections this year. Other cities will not have candidate elections, but will still have key ballot questions to be decided by voters.

There are a few key things voters should know before heading to the polls this year.

The voter registration deadline for municipal elections is Monday, Feb. 13, which is 29 days before the election.

Because of a new election law, vote-by-mail requests must be made every two years after the general election. If you voted by mail in 2022 and want to vote with the same method in March, you must make another vote-by-mail request by March 4 at 5 p.m.

Voters can request a vote by mail ballot online, by phone at 561-656-6208, by fax at 561-656-6230 or in person at one of the four elections offices. Voters will be asked to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and the number of their Florida driver license or ID card.

Early voting is not an option during this election, so voters will either cast their votes by mail or in person on election day. Voters should be notified if their polling place differs from that used in countywide elections. To check your polling place, visit votepalmbeach.gov.

