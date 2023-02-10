I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
By Tatiana Louder,
7 days ago
A WALMART shopper sued the retailerin 2018claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws.
The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft.
Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a person to record their likeness any time they ring themselves up, Top Class Actions reported.
Customers' "personal identification information, to wit, their eye color, hair color, and facial features, in conjunction with a credit card transaction" are tracked, the suit said, according to the outlet.
It also added that "granular level" recordings in "accurate detail" are apt to make customers more vulnerable to identity theft, per the lawsuit.
Velasquez said his being recorded was inevitable, and there was no way for him to skirt around being captured by the high-tech equipment if he used self-checkout.
He filed in May of 2018, asserting that Walmart was violating California's Song-Beverly Act, defined by ASFLaw to be the prevention of consumers from being asked for "personally identifiable information" (PII) in order to use a credit card.
In July of that year, Walmart filed a "motion to dismiss" said lawsuit on the grounds that there was no viable proof that features such as eye and hair color could actually be used for identity theft purposes, according to Top Class Actions.
In their motion to drop the lawsuit, Walmart said: "Plaintiff’s failure to plead that he was required, or thought he was required, to use the self-check-out register in order to pay with a credit card is fatal to his Complaint."
The U.S. Sun reached out to Walmart for comment on this lawsuit and gone to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California for the outcome of the case.
