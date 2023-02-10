I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws.

The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft.

Walmart has been sued for reportedly recording the biometric information of its customers

Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a person to record their likeness any time they ring themselves up, Top Class Actions reported.

Customers' "personal identification information, to wit, their eye color, hair color, and facial features, in conjunction with a credit card transaction" are tracked, the suit said, according to the outlet.

It also added that "granular level" recordings in "accurate detail" are apt to make customers more vulnerable to identity theft, per the lawsuit.

Velasquez said his being recorded was inevitable, and there was no way for him to skirt around being captured by the high-tech equipment if he used self-checkout.

He filed in May of 2018, asserting that Walmart was violating California's Song-Beverly Act, defined by ASFLaw to be the prevention of consumers from being asked for "personally identifiable information" (PII) in order to use a credit card.

In July of that year, Walmart filed a "motion to dismiss" said lawsuit on the grounds that there was no viable proof that features such as eye and hair color could actually be used for identity theft purposes, according to Top Class Actions.

In their motion to drop the lawsuit, Walmart said: "Plaintiff’s failure to plead that he was required, or thought he was required, to use the self-check-out register in order to pay with a credit card is fatal to his Complaint."

The U.S. Sun reached out to Walmart for comment on this lawsuit and gone to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California for the outcome of the case.

EYES EVERYWHERE

Shoplifting is a major problem for outlets such as Walmart, with reports of self-checkout-related theft becoming more widespread in recent years.

In her latest post, @AshtheTruth21 alleged that the popular retail store will go to great lengths to ensure that shoplifters are held accountable.

"So you see those little machines rights there?" the ex-employee asked.

In the first clip of her video, she showed off a white counter space featuring two built-in screens. On its exterior, the station doesn't appear much different from a typical self-checkout kiosk.

However, the past employee suggested that advanced technology is watching every move that customers make.

"I told y'all about the cameras they have that can see into your phone? Well, those ones at the register are ten times worse my dude," she warned.

She said Walmart uses cameras to take photos of shoppers each time they scan something at self-checkout.

"Let me just tell you, every time you run your card through a Walmart scanner, they have a note of it," she added. "They can find you through your credit card."

The woman went as far as to claim that Walmart keeps all their shoppers' personal information in the store's storage system as a permanent file.

She pointed out that the store has already been doing a similar version of this sort of surveillance.

"And before these cameras were a thing, they were already doing that my dude," she explained.

"Every purchase that you make with a card, they can pull up date and time information and pull up the camera footage and see what you purchased, when you purchased it..." she noted.

The Walmart critic also had a word of advice for anyone who may want to protect their information or may or not be doing "janky s**t."

"Use cash and cover your ID," she instructed. "Those cameras can read into your Wallet. And they do. F**k Walmart bro."