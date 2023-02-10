Cedar Park woman faces charges after driving into Texas Capitol fence, DPS says

A 25-year-old Cedar Park woman faces felony charges after crashing a car into an iron fence on the Capitol grounds Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say that, around 6:40 p.m., the driver of a 2014 Ford Explorer rolled the vehicle onto the sidewalk at the south end of the Capitol grounds along 11th Street and Congress Avenue. There, the driver dropped two children out of the car and then drove into the iron fence that lines the Capitol complex, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Victor Taylor said in a statement.

The vehicle damaged a portion of the Capitol fence and parts of the southwest Capitol grounds leading up to the Capitol building, near the south steps.

DPS personnel who witnessed the incident then arrested the driver, identified by the DPS as Karla Morales Mateo, Taylor said. She was then taken to the Travis County Jail, where she was booked on five felony charges: criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment.

The two children — later confirmed to be Mateo's daughters, ages 4 and 1 — were unharmed and taken into the custody of Child Protective Services, according to Taylor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials have not determined a motive, Taylor told the American-Statesman.

“We're still trying to figure it out. Apparently, she's not talking too much to us,” Taylor said.

Both chambers of the Legislature were adjourned at the time of the incident, and are not scheduled to reconvene until next week.