Springfield News-Leader

Man charged in shooting outside of Dollar General in Springfield

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t752R_0kjTd9Ug00

A Springfield man has been charged with shooting someone four times at point blank range outside of a Dollar General store on West Division Street.

Jesse Hopkins, 35, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

The victim in this case suffered serious injuries but survived.

A probable cause statement in the case says Hopkins knew the victim and had animosity toward him due to some previous encounters.

Hopkins allegedly covered his face with a mask and then shot the victim after the victim finished selling marijuana to someone else outside of the Dollar General.

The statement says police contacted Hopkins in the area 10 minutes after the shooting but did not bring charges against him until they had time to build the case, which relied on surveillance video and interviews with witnesses.

Police say Hopkins claims to be member of the Southwest Honkies white supremacist prison gang who was out on bond in another first-degree assault case at the time of the shooting.

Online records indicate Hopkins is being held in jail on this case and has entered a plea of not guilty. His attorney declined to comment when reached on Friday afternoon.

