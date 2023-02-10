Open in App
West Covina, CA
See more from this location?
KHYL V101.1

Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'

By Logan Deloye,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrW8z_0kjTbI8i00
Photo: The Image Bank RF

Would you consider the place that you live to be safe? Though crime continues to plague the Golden State , there are a few suburbs that are considered to be extremely safe.

According to a list compiled by Money Geek , Sunnyvale and West Covina are the safest cities in California with less than $200 needed to be spent on crime per capita. Other safe cities across the nation on the list include Naperville, Illinois, Carmel, Indiana, Glendale, Arizona, Meridian, Idaho, Provo, Utah, and more!

Here is what Money Geek had to say about compiling the data to discover the safest cities across the nation:

"To rank the safest cities in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, the latest year of available data. The population of each city was added to the analysis to determine crime rates per 100,000 people, and this information was also accessed via data provided by the FBI. When cities with more than 100,000 people or more did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city."

For a continued list of the safest cities across America visit moneygeek.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
California's population drops by more than half a million people in span of 2 years
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This is California's fastest growing city
Dublin, CA1 day ago
Over $1 Million of Stolen Merchandise Recovered in California, Including Several Pairs of Nike & Jordan Sneakers
Oakland, CA16 hours ago
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Looking for a job? Avoid these California cities
Oxnard, CA3 days ago
Renowned seismologist says Turkey-level disaster is possible in California
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Orange County man sentenced for using $5 million in PPP loans to buy luxury sports cars
Irvine, CA10 hours ago
Where are the three most affordable places to live in California?
Modesto, CA3 days ago
House Speaker McCarthy meets with Valley leaders
Clovis, CA3 days ago
'Massive' Earthquake Rattles West Texas, Felt Hundreds Of Miles Away
Snyder, TX16 hours ago
The Local Spot Is A Small Restaurant in Long Beach, California
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
'Possible wet period' could return to Northern California in February
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
$5 million Direct Payment In California reparations – Here’s How To Be Eligible
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
From parched to puddles: Has California’s massive rain storms ended the decades-long drought?
Pleasanton, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy